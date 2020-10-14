Douglas Bunch

Douglas Monroe Bunch, 65, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.



Douglas was raised the son of Cecil Walker and Christena Oral (Romine) Bunch and was born June 2, 1955 in Kirksville, Missouri.



Douglas is survived by four sons and two daughters-in-law, Jason and Melissa Bunch of LaPlata, MO, Kenneth LeClair of Glenwood, MO, Stewart Bunch (Carrie Miller) of Kirksville, MO, and Tyrrell and April Bunch of Kirksville, MO; one daughter, and son-in-law, Melissa and Kevin Long of Novinger, MO; eleven grandchildren, and his caregiver, Jode Stewart.



Douglas was preceded in death by his parents.



Douglas was a graduate from Kirksville High School. He worked for Johnson Brothers Amusement a number of years and for the past several years had driven a taxi cab for D&D Cab Co.



He was a member of APA and TAP Pool Lleagues and enjoyed hunting fishing, playing pool and loved watching and feeding birds.



Douglas has been cremated and his family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville. No memorial service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Travis-Noe Funeral Home to help with final expenses and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



