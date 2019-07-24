Home

Travis-Noe Funeral Home
1008 W Potter Ave
Kirksville, MO 63501
(660) 665-1300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Douglas Kriegshauser Obituary
Douglas Kriegshauser, A.K.A "Thunder" to those who knew and loved him most, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home in Kirksville with family.

Doug is survived by his wife of 33 years, Terri; son Adam (Grace), son Scott, and two "chosen" sons, Aaron Hays and Mitchell Ray. Doug also has two cherished grandchildren, Aven and Gannon. Also surviving are siblings David Kriegshauser, Judy Blacksmith, Margie Pfannstiel, Joyce Miller, and Duane Kriegshauser; sister-in-law Marianne Romprey, father-in-law Larry Gelbach, and their respective families.

Doug was preceded in death by infant son, Aaron Lynn, and parents Dan and Jacqueline. Doug's beloved pet and companion Reggie also preceded him earlier this year.

Doug was a dedicated employee of the MFA Exchange in Kirksville. He retired after 36 years of service as a staple in the local farming community.

He enjoyed time with his family and collecting model cars and tractors.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow.

Doug wished for memorials to be donated to his grandson Gannon's ongoing medical treatment. Checks need be made to Gannon's father, Adam Kriegshauser, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on July 24, 2019
