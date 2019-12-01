Home

Doyle Moore

Doyle Moore Obituary
Doyle V. Moore

Doyle V. Moore, 91 of rural Coatsville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Harry S. Truman Veterans Memorial Hospital in Columbia, Missouri. An open visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Hilltown Cemetery, west of Coatsville, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 1, 2019
