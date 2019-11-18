|
Dwayne Ivan Shaffer, 76, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 16, 2019 at home under the care of Hospice.
Born June 11, 1943, in Anamosa, Iowa, Dwayne was the son of the late Richard and Helen (Shoop) Shaffer. Dwayne was a graduate of Anamosa High School with the Class of 1961. He later received a bachelor's degree in Biology & Chemistry from the University of Northern Iowa and began a teaching career in Crane, Missouri. On November 7, 1964, in Washington, Iowa Dwayne was united in marriage to Carolyn Marie Coon.
Dwayne had deep roots in agriculture and a life-long love of science and nature. Over the years, he farmed in Iowa, Minnesota and Missouri, mostly specializing in dairy. He loved his cattle and the land.
His children fondly remember riding the four-wheeler and snowmobile with him, hunting and camping together, and his love of cashews. He was also an avid golfer and rarely missed a St. Louis Cardinals game. Later in life he developed a passion for digital photography and shared joy with his loved ones through photos of the family and of Carolyn's lovely gardens which he always admired.
He and Carolyn were an adventurous couple who built warm homes from fixer-upper farms, always working hard together, dedicated to the family farm and to the family itself. Dwayne was profoundly proud to see all three of his children graduate from college and build beautiful families of their own.
Dwayne is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Carolyn; three children, Shawn (John) Wichmann of Kirksville, MO, Capt. Aaron (Tamara) Shaffer of Troy, MO, and April (Felipe Montiel) Miller of Allen, TX; and his sister, Lynne Shaffer of Springville, IA. Dwayne was also the proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, Sadye (Andre) Wichmann Naeger of St. Louis, MO, Laurel Wichmann of Columbia, MO, Chloe (Jim) Wichmann Dilling of Las Vegas, NV, Audrey Wichmann of Maryville, MO, Abigail Shaffer and Emma Shaffer of Troy, MO, and Quinn Miller, Helen Miller, and Vivian Miller of Allen TX; and one great-granddaughter, Autumn Naeger of St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his four brothers Harold Shaffer, David Shaffer, Verlon Shaffer and Lee Shaffer.
Graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Anamosa, Iowa at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Dwayne's name to Hospice of Northeast Missouri, that can be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 18, 2019