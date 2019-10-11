|
Earl Hart Gleason, 91 of Kirksville, MO peacefully passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at The Pines, in Kirksville, MO. He had also been well loved by his "family" at The Arbors, since his residency there in September 2013.
The son of Earl Ray and Emzy Francis (Martin) Gleason, he was born September 3, 1928 in Belleville, IL. On September 23, 1950, in Kirksville, MO, he married Marjorie Luella Reed.
He is survived by one son, Cole Douglas Gleason and wife Leann of Kirksville; one grandson, Grant Caleb Hart Gleason and wife Kaelyn of North Dinwiddie, VA; three step granddaughter's, Kadi Findling of Austin, TX, Megan McClanahan of Warrensburg, MO & Molly McClanahan of Kirksville, MO; two great-granddaughter's Sterling Hart and Stormy Rae Gleason; and step great grandchildren Dorian, Lexi, Slade & Joel Sneddon. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law Janet Reed of Kirksville, MO and Almeta Como of Pauling, NY; several nieces and nephews.
Earl lived most of his life in Kirksville, MO and received his education in the Kirksville schools. From 1945-1952 Earl was employed with the International Shoe Company. During 1952-1953, he owned and operated the Phillips 66 Service Station at West Jefferson St. He was employed with J. Burdman Auto Parts from late 1953 to June 1972.
At the age of 46, Mr. Gleason realized an ambition which he had nurtured for years, that of owning his own auto parts store. In 1973, he and his wife obtained 2 acres of land located at N. Green St. in Kirksville and in January 1974, Gleason Automotive Warehouse Distributors, Inc. opened for business with a full line of auto parts and a machine shop. As a self-taught machinist, he performed much of the work himself and taught many others in the area who wanted to learn the trade. The store expanded over the years under the partnership of Earl & Cole and operated successfully for 44+ years as Gleason Auto Parts.
Earl served with the Missouri National Guard for 16 ½ years, including as the Commander of the Kirksville Armory. He was a past member of the Odd Fellows Lodge; a member of the Adair Lodge 366 AF & AM; Loyal Order of the Moose #1751, servicing as Governor in 1985; and a proud member of the National Rifle Association. Earl was a member of the First Christian Church. He enjoyed working with youth groups and served in various leadership capacities with the Boy Scout and Explorer Scout organizations during the mid-1960's and 1970's.
Other enjoyable interests included golf, hunting, fishing, traveling, and especially being with family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am Wednesday in the Chapel of the Travis Noe Funeral Home with the Janice Legg officiating. A Masonic Ceremony will be performed during the service. Music will be provided by Robby Gleason singing "How Great Thou Art". Interment will be in the Maple Hills Cemetery, Kirksville, MO.
Pallbearers will be Eddie Buck, W.R. Buck, Jason Thomas, Tim Wright, Jeff Crist, and Greg Dabney. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Novinger, Greg Howard and Terry Baker.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019, with the family receiving friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Travis Noe Funeral Home. Loyal Order of the Moose Ritual will be held at 6:00 pm.
To celebrate Earl's love of music, memorial contributions may be made to: The Arbors of Highland Crest, to establish a Memory & Music program. These may be left at or sent to the Travis Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 11, 2019