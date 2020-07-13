Edith Pauline Plumlee, age 101 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at the La Plata Nursing Home in La Plata, Missouri.



Born March 27, 1919 in Millard, Missouri, the daughter of James O. and Sarah Elizabeth (Biggs) Wilson. On August 24, 1935 in Kirksville, Missouri, she was united in marriage to J. Merl Plumlee who preceded her in death on June 12, 1979.



Also preceding her in death were her parents, brother, Raymond "Buck" Wilson and sister-in-law, Velda Wilson.



Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Merlene and Neil Linder of La Plata, Missouri; six grandchildren, Karen and Travis Gilmore, Kendall and Brenda Williams, and Koni and Carl Hagar, all of La Plata, Missouri, Alan and Brenda Linder, Green Castle, Missouri, Sherri Lindquist and Dan Welby, Richmond Heights, Missouri, Jeanna and Steve Delgado, Tempe, Arizona; 14 great- grandchildren; 23 great-great grandchildren; 4 great-great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Plumlee, along with many nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.



Pauline was a member of the La Plata Christian Church. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, flowers, reading, journaling and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.



Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the La Plata Cemetery in La Plata, Missouri. Officiating will be Pastor Scott McNay.



There will be no visitation.



Memorials in memory of Edith Pauline Plumlee may be made to La Plata Christian Church, La Plata Nursing Home or the LaPlata Library. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, Missouri 63549.



