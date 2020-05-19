|
Edward Lee Coin
Edward Lee Coin, 86 of Kirksville passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.
The son of Sherman M. and Daisy G. (Yardley) Coin, he was born December 24, 1933 in Milan, Missouri. On February 8, 1953 in Kirksville he was united in marriage to Charlene Murphy, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Joe, Leland and Wesley Coin; one sister, Alberta Wolfe; and one great granddaughter, Leann Brummit.
Ed is survived by two sons, David Lee Coin and wife Lajeane of Brashear, MO and Daniel Keith Coin and wife Dana of Kirksville; one daughter, Debra Ann Pawling and husband John of Kirksville; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ed grew up north of Milan, MO where he attended country school. After school he worked on the farm until 1953 when he moved to Kirksville. He worked for the International Shoe Factory and then Florsheim Shoe Factory for 44 years until he retired.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and greatly enjoyed his family and family gatherings. He was a master woodworker.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home.
Private family burial will be on Friday, May 19, 2020 at Park View Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 19, 2020