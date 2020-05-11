|
|
Edward James Coy, 64, died April 12, 2020, at his father's residence in Apache Junction, Arizona.
Edward was born September 2, 1955, in Kirksville, Missouri to Billie and Wilma (Davison) Coy.
His family moved to Arizona when he was young. In 1973, Edward graduated from West High School in Phoenix. In his youth, he was keenly interested in soccer. Edward played for the Crusaders in the City League and Phoenix College Bears in his early 20's.
By 26, he was married with two baby girls. A year later, he was left to raise them alone. The sacrifices he had to make for his children didn't compare to the joy, sense of pride and purpose he had in seeing his daughters grow up to be God-fearing women.
Edward enjoyed watching NASCAR and baseball, as well as, collecting guns. His favorite past-time though was sitting on the floor playing with his grandchildren.
Edward had an entrepreneurial spirit and wanted to make his own way. He spent 30 years cultivating and implementing different business ideas – the most recent was his waste management business, Redneck Rubbish. Due to health problems, he was forced to retire early. Edward spent the last two years of his life caring for his father.
Edward is survived by his father, Billie Coy; step-sister Evelyn Brantner and husband Ron; step-brothers Gary Cowell and wife Connie, and Ed Cowell and wife Dee; daughters Jennifer Coy Burbridge, and Michele Strelke and husband William; and four grandchildren, Joshua, Caleb, Mason, and Benjamin.
A Graveside Service will be held at Pratt Cemetery, southwest of Novinger, Missouri, under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, on May 17, 2020 at 2:00pm. Per public health guidelines, social distancing will be necessary. We ask that you please have a mask available.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 11, 2020