Edward Krueger

Edward F. Krueger passed to his eternal home on October 21, 2020 while at his home in Kirksville, Missouri. Ed was born to John and Marie Krueger in Riverdale, Illinois on January 26, 1924. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, the Rev. Stephen and granddaughter Elizabeth Krueger.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth, son David (Katherine) of Kirksville, MO, and daughter Deborah (Stephen Fricke) of Petersburg, IL, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Ed was baptized in St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dolton, Illinois. He received a baccalaureate degree from Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois and a Masters Degree in Education Administration from DePaul University, Chicago. He served as a commissioned minister in Lutheran Congregations in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, River Forest, Illinois, Chicago, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He continued his ministry first for the Northern Illinois District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and, finally, the Central Illinois District. He retired in 1989.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Petersburg, Illinois. The service will be streamed live via the Bethlehem Lutheran Church Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BethlehemPetersburg).

Memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Petersburg, Illinois, and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 23, 2020.
