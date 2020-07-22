Edward Johnson "Jack" Wellman, 94, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.



Born February 23, 1926 in Sidney, Missouri. Jack was the son of Clyde Homer and Mable Edna (Cowan) Wellman. On May 24, 1950 he was united in marriage to Grace Opal Valentine who preceded him in death on April 13, 2003.



Jack is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Susan Wellman and Mark Wellman and Carol Richardson. Two granddaughters, Jessica Guyton and Lisa Salter, and two great grandsons Jackson and Mason Salter. Three sisters- in- law, Rosemary Ellen Wellman, Neta Marie Wellman and Beverly Wellman. Nieces and nephews.



His parents, five brothers, George, Fred, Walter, Robert and Harold, sister Margaret, and grandson Jason preceded him in death.



Jack was raised in Putnam county where he received his elementary education. He attended high school in Martinstown, Kirksville, and he graduated from Unionville High School in 1945.



He later received a B.S. degree from Kirksville State Teachers College (now Truman State University), a Master of Arts degree from Colorado State College ( now the University of Northern Colorado) in Greely, Colorado. He did graduate work at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.



Jack was a retired teacher, having taught for 38 years. He started teaching in the rural schools in Putnam county, taught in the Unionville Public Schools. and taught eighteen years in the Kirksville Senior High School, where he was recognized as " Teacher of the Year" in 1983. He also taught art education at Truman State University 2 summers.



Jack cherished the memory of the many weekends and nights that his grandchildren Jessica, Lisa, and Jason spent with him and his wife while they were growing up.



He was devoted to his two sons and their wives.



Jack was a member of the Kirksville Church of Christ at 110 Pfeiffer Ave. in Kirksville.



Jack was proud to boast that he had taught 24,000 students during his teaching career.



A private, family graveside service will be held with Virgil Jones officiating.



Expressions of sympathy in memory of Jack Wellman may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



