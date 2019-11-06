|
|
Elizabeth Ann (Morrison) Truitt went peacefully to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was surrounded by people who loved her.
Ann was born April 9, 1937 in Kern County, California, the daughter of Jay and Lois (House) Morrison. The family returned to Missouri in 1941 and lived near LaCross, Missouri, a long forgotten town of Macon County. Ann attended LaPlata schools graduating in 1955. After graduation she moved to Kirksville and was employed as a nurses' aide at the Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital. Until the time of her passing she recalled many fond memories of her time working in the health care field. Later she was employed at Laughlin Hospital, Kirksville R-III Schools, and the Adair County Public Water Supply District (ACPWSD). On January 22, 1956 she was married to Herman Truitt, who survives her.
Ann loved her family with all of her heart. They were her world. She is survived by her children Ronnie (Sheila) Truitt and Karla Truitt of Kirksville. Her grandchildren: Jeremy Truitt of Palmyra; Ian (Whitney) Truitt; and Cecil (Kieley) Truitt, of Kirksville. Also surviving are her brother Bobby (Shirley) Morrison of Grandview and sister-in-law, Virgie Smith, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was met at Heaven's gate by her first-born son, Dickie, who was called to be an angel in 1959. Her parents and in-laws, Jesse and Juanita Truitt, as well as her brother-in-law Frank Smith, preceded her in death.
Ann was a founding member of The Hands of Friendship Quilt Club. She loved to sew and found peace with quilting. Her faith was with God and she had been a long-time-member of The First United Methodist Church of Kirksville. She will be remembered for her bookkeeping accuracy and her "spicy" attitude. She will be forever missed by family and friends.
A memorial service to celebrate Ann's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9th at the First United Methodist Church at 300 E. Washington in Kirksville, Missouri, with the family receiving friends starting at 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made in her honor to the First United Methodist Church of Kirksville or to the LaPlata Cemetery.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 6, 2019