Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norman Funeral Home
402 W Washington
Lancaster, MO 63548
(660) 457-3137
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Beeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Beeler

Send Flowers
Elizabeth Beeler Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Elaine (Moore) Beeler

September 12, 1923 – April 16, 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" Elaine (Moore) Beeler, 96 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -