Elizabeth "Betty" Elaine (Moore) Beeler
September 12, 1923 – April 16, 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Elaine (Moore) Beeler, 96 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 20, 2020