September 12, 1923 – April 16, 2020



Elizabeth "Betty" Elaine (Moore) Beeler, 96 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri with Billy Wallace, Pastor of the Lancaster Christian Church officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri.

