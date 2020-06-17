Elizabeth Beeler
1923 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Elaine (Moore) Beeler

September 12, 1923 – April 16, 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" Elaine (Moore) Beeler, 96 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri with Billy Wallace, Pastor of the Lancaster Christian Church officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Lancaster Christian Church in Lancaster, Missouri. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com. Private burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
