Elizabeth Novinger
1938 - 2020
On August 7, 2020 Elizabeth (Beth) Allen Novinger, left this earthly space in Tallahassee, Florida surrounded by her notes of her favorite classical music. Beth was born in Kirksville, Mo 1938 to Robert and Lucille (McCollum) Allen. When Beth's mother passed at a young age, Leilah (Perry) Gosser became Beth's stepmother but became more like a true mother. Beth graduated from Kirksville Senior High School in 1956, then Kirksville State Teachers College (now Truman State) with Bachelor of Arts in 1960. She completed her Masters Degree in Education at University of Kentucky, and later her Doctorate in English at Florida State University. In 1959 she married Phil Novinger. Beth was a devoted educator her entire life, specializing in English and Literature studies. Beth loved her profession and excelled in it. Beth lived life to the fullest excelling in gourmet cooking, sailing, and cross-country biking. Everyone wanted her on their sailboat racing team because she was so proficient. She was gifted in entertaining and hosting many weddings on her beautiful seaside home. Beth became a passionate educator in the Outward-Bound learning and leadership program during summers. One activity was counting whales off the Hawaii coast. During one assignment for the Peace Corps she taught English in Bogota Columbia for one year just for the experience! Beth lived her life to the fullest. Beth and her devoted companion Dr. Don Beeckler of Tallahassee Florida enjoyed sailing to the Bahamas every winter. Beth's passing is mourned by Don, her family and world of friends. Sadly, the vitality of her life in golden years was lessened by Alzheimer's disease but she leaves a legacy of grace, beauty and adventure.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 21, 2020.
