In Loving Memory of a Wonderful Wife & Devoted Mother:
On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Elizabeth "Ashley" (Trahan) Strait, wonderful wife and devoted mother, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 50 after losing her long battle with ovarian cancer. She will be missed, but we know that she is in a better place!
Ashley was born on May 13, 1969 in Tulsa, OK and lived in the Joplin, MO area most of her younger life. After marriage to Dr. Billy Strait of Granby, MO on August 8, 1993, she moved with him to Kirksville, MO and lived there for 14 years. While there she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Physiology at Truman State University. For the last 13 years she has resided with her family in the Columbia, MO area.
Ashley was preceded in death by her mother Dana (Thomas) Trahan. She is survived by her husband Bill, her daughter Hannah Strait of Columbia, MO; her father Dr. Thomas Trahan of Arizona, her brother Joseph Trahan of Florida, and her brother Christopher "Shane" Trahan of Joplin, MO.
A small, private family gathering has occurred at Nilson Funeral Home of Columbia, MO (phone number: 573-474-8443) and a Celebration of Life will occur at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Central Missouri Humane Society of Columbia, MO {(573) 443-7387} in Ashley's name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson Funeral Home, 5611 E. St. Charles Rd.; Columbia, MO 65202. (573) 474-8443. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.nilsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020