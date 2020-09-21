Cremation rites have been accorded for Elverean Logston, 92, of Memphis, Missouri, and there will be a graveside service at the Rose Cemetery in Putnam County (on Highway 149) on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Joe Fulk will officiate the service.
Elverean Logston, a resident of the Scotland County Care Center, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Scotland County Hospital.
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the American Heart Association
or to the donor's choice and may be mailed to or left at the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market, Memphis, MO 63555. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Memphis Funeral Home.