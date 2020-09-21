1/
Elverean Logston
Cremation rites have been accorded for Elverean Logston, 92, of Memphis, Missouri, and there will be a graveside service at the Rose Cemetery in Putnam County (on Highway 149) on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Joe Fulk will officiate the service.

Elverean Logston, a resident of the Scotland County Care Center, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Scotland County Hospital.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the American Heart Association or to the donor's choice and may be mailed to or left at the Memphis Funeral Home, 378 South Market, Memphis, MO 63555. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Memphis Funeral Home.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
