Emery Munn

Emery Lavern Munn, 85, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the family farm.



Born April 6, 1935 in Kirksville, Missouri, Emery was the son of the late Arkes and Grace Mae (Harris) Munn. On August 18, 1954 in Greentop, Missouri, Emery was united in marriage to Lurla Montgomery.



Emery is survived by his wife Lurla just a few days short of sixty-six years; three daughters and sons-in-law, Tammy and Jeff Nietz of Eagan, MN, Teresa and Scott McKeever of Des Moines, IA, and Holly and Dave Rasmussen of Ely, IA; one sister, Corene Lumsden of Kirksville, MO; eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild due in October, as well as several very special nieces and nephews.



Emery was preceded in death by his parents; one son, John Calvin Munn in 2017, and one sister, Carmeleta Mulford in 2019.



Emery was employed five years for International Shoe Factory in Kirksville, before moving to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where he drove a bus for the City for six months. At that time, Emery was drafted into the United States Army where he served his country. After being honorably discharged, Emery returned to Cedar Rapids and again drove a bus for the city until retiring after thirty-nine years in 1997. He and his wife then returned to the family farm he truly loved in Kirksville. Emery was a great handy man, welder, and loved restoring and fixing old cars. He had a great love for all animals. Emery also enjoyed having coffee with his friends, Hee Haw, and country music.



Emery will always be remembered for his contagious laugh and joke/story telling.



Emery was a member of the Novinger Baptist Church of Novinger, Missouri.



It was Emery's wish to be cremated and a graveside memorial service with Military Rites to honor his life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Prough Cemetery, southwest of Kirksville. Pastor Darrell Crooks will officiate the service and it will be under the direction of Travis-Noe Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Novinger Baptist Church or to Prough Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



