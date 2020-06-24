Ethel Saulsbury

Ethel Jeanette Saulsbury, 91 of Lancaster, Missouri passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Missouri.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with H. R. Rogers, Pastor of the United Methodist Church in Lancaster, Missouri assisted by Sonny Smyser, Pastor of the Schuyler County Church of Faith in Lancaster, Missouri officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Memorials have been established for the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Burial will be in the Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.



