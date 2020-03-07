|
|
Eugene Brenizer, age 78, of Novelty, MO, passed away at his home on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He was born the son of Perley and Mary Smith Brenizer at Kirksville, MO on October 9, 1941. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by a sister, Mary Jane Hamlin.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Marjorie whom he married on September 23, 1961, at the Locust Hill Community Church. Also surviving are two daughters; Lisa (Walter) Spilker of Bethel, MO and Shelly Moubry of Edina, MO, four grandsons, Ethan Spilker of Albuquerque, NM, Zach Spilker of Cape Girardeau, MO, Brody Moubry US Navy and Cory Moubry of Edina, MO, one brother J.L. (Belinda) Brenizer of Edina, MO, a sister Margi Hamlin of McDonough, GA and sister's-in-law and brother's-in-law, Lela and Laverne Gerhold of Gibbs, MO, Bob and Rissie Rouse of Kirksville, MO, Bill Rouse of Wenatchee, WA, Tom Hamlin of Novelty, MO and several nieces and nephews.
Eugene was a life long member of the Locust Hill Community Church where he served as Board Chairman for several years. He was actively involved in the church.
Eugene also served as Chairman of the Knox County School Board during the building of the new grade school. He also served on the MFA board for a number of years.
Gene and his wife Marjorie farmed in the Novelty area for their entire marriage. The things he was most proud of were his daughters and his grandsons who he called his posse. He spent a lot of time with his posse hunting and fishing and just hanging out and giving advice when asked.
Anyone who was lucky enough to be included in his circle of friends will remember his humor and smile. Gene loved his God, his family and his friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO. Reverend Reese Blaine and Reverend Tresia Griffith will officiate the services. Burial will be in the Locust Hill Cemetery.
Music will be
Casket bearers will be Corey Moubry, Brody Moubry, Zach Spilker, Ethan Spilker, Chase Brenizer and Joe Campbell.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, after 4 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, MO.
Memorials are suggested to the Locust Hill Community Church, Locust Hill Cemetery or Donor's Choice. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 7, 2020