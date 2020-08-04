Evan Johnson

Evan Manford Johnson



October 30, 1947 - August 2, 2020



Evan Manford Johnson, 72 of rural Glenwood, Missouri passed away at his home on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri between the hours of 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. A private burial will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jimtown Cemetery, south of Glenwood, Missouri with Darrell Draper, Pastor of the New Hope Evangelical Church in Kirksville, Missouri officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store