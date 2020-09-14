1/
Evaseen Terrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evaseen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evaseen D. Terrell, age 102 of Marceline, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, Marceline.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until time of services. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. Masks are required and family asks that you maintain social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved