Evaseen Terrell

Evaseen D. Terrell, age 102 of Marceline, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center, Marceline.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with burial in the Masonic Cemetery, Bucklin. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until time of services. Memorials may be made to the Masonic Cemetery and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. Masks are required and family asks that you maintain social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store