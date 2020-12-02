1/1
Evelyn Lucille Falls
1931 - 2020
Evelyn Lucille Falls, age 89 of La Plata, Missouri, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her home.

Born November 17, 1931 on the family farm 5 miles south of New Boston, Missouri, the daughter of Hjalmar and Inez (Thiele) Lindberg. On January 22, 1967 in Gifford, Missouri she was united in marriage to Weldon Falls who preceded her in death on January 30, 1990.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one infant stillborn son, Rickey Dale; three brothers, Cecil, Virgil, and H.A. Lindberg; four sisters, Ruby Brown, Alice Belfield, Esther Francisco, and Eva Mae Switzer.

Surviving are two sons, Jack (Vicki) Falls of La Plata, Missouri and Kenny (Traci) Falls of Four Seasons, Missouri; one sister, Pearl Miller of Saint Catharine, Missouri; four grandchildren, Nick Falls, Heather (Adam) Mulligan, Erica (Aaron) Baker, and Kennett Falls; and six great grandchildren, Bella, Brody, Brynlee, and Bright Baker, Hailey and Grace Mulligan.

Evelyn attended Warner Rural School and Bucklin High School before graduating from Kirksville High School in 1949. She attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College and began teaching at Prairie View Rural School in Adair County. She served on the La Plata Rural Rental Housing Board; Director of La Plata Christian Ministry Clothing Store; was a charter member of Friends for La Plata Preservation; and member of La Plata Baptist Church. She was most proud of her recognition for the thousands of hours of volunteer work for Heartland Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).

Evelyn enjoyed baking, gardening, and doing for others. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Private family funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the La Plata Baptist Church. Burial will be in the La Plata Cemetery.

Visitation will be a drive by at the church. The procession will start at Travis Funeral Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials in memory of Evelyn may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children or Friends for La Plata Preservation. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 2, 2020.
