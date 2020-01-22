|
|
Ferl D. Elsea, 80, of Novinger, Missouri, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri.
The son of Wilborne and Ada (Jones) Elsea, he was born April 11, 1939 in Kirksville, Missouri. On March 18, 1960 in Kirksville, Ferl was united in marriage to Janan Marie Polovich.
Ferl is survived by his wife, Janan; four sons, Chris Elsea and wife Debbie of Novinger, Kelly Elsea of La Plata, Mike Elsea and wife Larysa of Kansas City, Missouri, and Shannon Elsea and wife Michelle of Kirksville; two sisters, Donna Lee and husband Howard of Greentop, Missouri, and Brenda Allan and husband Bob of Camdenton, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Karyon Elsea of Willmathsville; ten grandchildren, Camille Grens, Tarrah Heck, Kyle Elsea, Nataliya (Sergey) Kardash, Michelle Elsea, Mitchell Elsea, Felisha (Morgan) Showmaker, Brendan Baker, Braiden Elsea, and Brianna Elsea; and five great grandchildren, Cadence Grens, Joseph Elsea, Elijah Elsea, Maksim Kardash and Nicholas Kardash.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bill Elsea.
Ferl graduate from Greentop with the class of 1959. He worked at Lucky Lanes Bowling Alley; then, Peterson Chevrolet in Greentop for thirteen years. In May of 1969, he bought the home-place and started farming until his death.
Ferl enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, hot wheels, collecting sports memorabilia, and going to his grandkids sporting events.
Public visitation will be held at Travis-Noe Funeral Home from 10:00 am to noon Saturday, January 25, 2020 before the service.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, with Pastor Virgil Jones presiding. Interment will follow the service in the Novinger Cemetery in Novinger.
Pallbearers will be Randy Mikel, Todd Gibbs, Ryan Elsea, Sonny Findling, Bob Withrow and Cody Tate.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ferl Elsea may be made to Hope's Kitchen or Kirksville Human Society. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 22, 2020