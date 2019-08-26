|
Fletcher "Bud" Clifton Riley, 95, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at The Pines in Kirksville.
Born July 14, 1924 in rural Milan, Missouri, Bud was the son of the late Thomas Fletcher and Hazel Florence (Cotter) Riley.
Bud was a graduate from Green City High School and attended Chillicothe Business College. He served as a Corporal in the 789th AAA BN in the United States Army in four campaigns, France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe. He was a aircraft gunner and was awarded four Bronze Medals. During WWII, Fletcher went to California to work in the shipyards. After serving in the war effort, Bud returned to Green City, Missouri, where he met and married his wife Annabelle Keller. During this time, he and his best friend Rusty Pigg bought the town of Judson and ran a milk route. After moving to Iowa, Bud worked for Swift Meats & Co. Bud then moved his family to Kirksville, Missouri, where he operated a dairy farm, with his brother Donald and raised beef cattle and continued his love of farming until his retirement. He also was a rural mail carrier for years.
Fletcher leaves behind his wife Annabelle of seventy-three years; two children, Gregory Riley (Diane Riley) both of Jefferson City, MO, and Steven (Lisanne) Riley of Denver, CO; four grandchildren, Erik Riley, Ryan Riley, Kevin Riley, and Amanda Baker; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-granddaughters, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Louise Schoonover and his brothers Donald Riley and Thomas Riley.
Bud was a devout Christian. He was a member of the Gideons International as well as a long time member of the Hazel Creek Freewill Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, Superintendent and Sunday School teacher.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville, Missouri, with family receiving friends from 12:00 p.m. to service time in the chapel of Travis-Noe Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Pastor Tom Drake and Pastor Tim Hodges. Interment with military honors will follow the service at Green City Cemetery in Green City, Missouri.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Riley, Rudy Riley, Ryan Riley, Douglas Cafer, Dick Schoonover, and Ken Reed. Honorary pallbearers will be Amanda Baker, Erik Riley, Erick Hanson, Connor Riley, William Baker and Elizabeth Sponslor.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bud may be made to the and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 26, 2019