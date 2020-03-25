|
|
Florence Stewart
Florence Lucelia Stewart, 82 of rural Bloomfield, Iowa, passed away March 22, 2020, at the home of her niece in rural Queen City, Missouri.
The daughter of Seth Thomas and Louisa (Hogg) Brown she was born March 6, 1938 in Graysville, Missouri On December 22, 1962 in Ottumwa, Iowa she was united in marriage to Harold Jack Stewart who preceded her in death on January 24, 1989.
Also preceding her in death were her grandparents, her father on December 27, 1967, her mother on June 1, 1982, two sisters Milenda Lorene Ruggles Atkinson in 1998 and Evalee Irene Stewart in 1999, four brothers James Loren Brown in 1945, Olen Dwight Brown in 1947, Ora Dwain Brown in 1990, and Thomas. Oren Brown in 1996, two nieces; Elizabeth Louise Brown in 1953 and Peggy Sue Brown in 1977, and two nephews; Oren Edward Brown in 1952 and Carl Allen Brown in 1999.
Surviving are two sons Harold Dwaine Stewart and wife Veronica of Bloomfield, Iowa and Allen Dwight Stewart and wife Tina of Ottumwa, Iowa, Five grandsons: Colt Andrew, Harold Jack, Allen Dwight Jr., Cole Dwaine and Branden Thomas, six granddauaghters; Stephanie Reneae, Kelsey Lynn, Amy Jo, Jami Mae, Sariah Elizabeth, and Doris Marie, and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by two step daughters; Melinda Fren Clark and husband David and Sherry Ann Hunt, three step granddaughters; Lori, Jeri, and Brandy and two step grandsons Eric and Steven. Florence is also surveved by one brother Charles William Brown of Batavia, Iowa and a host of nieces and nephews.
Florence attended her first year of school in Graysville, then moved to Kirksville where she attended school. She also attended one year at Brushy rural school. In the early 1950's she moved to Ottumwa, Iowa where attended Franklin School. She received her G.E.D. In 1995. She worked for five years at the Ottumwa Hotel, three years at the Hotel Ballegall, Contract Service LTD, for six months, Reeve Janitorial for two years and in 1994 started work for A.A.R. P. (Senior Citizens Employment) placed at the Salvation Army Thrift Store where she worked until retiring.
Graveside services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday (March 30, 2020) at the Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri, with Pastor Ray Rogers officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the Highland Park Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Dooley Funeral Home Queen City, MO 63561
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 25, 2020