Frances Ann "Frannie" Holman, 59, of Edina, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO, with her family by her side.
Frannie was born the daughter of Paul Edward and Cecilia Margret Farley Sharp on May 23, 1960 in Edina, Missouri, and grew up on the family farm near Edina with her sister, Brenda Kay and brother, Paul Dean.
She attended the Edina Elementary and graduated from the Knox County High School in the Class of 1978.
She resided in Edina her entire life and worked for many restaurants, waitressing, cooking and enjoyed babysitting. She was on a bowling team for many years, was active in the Relay for Life and spending time with her friends, keeping in touch on face book. Most of all she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and her grand dogs.
She is a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knox County Relay for Life.
Frannie is survived by her husband, Jerry Holman of Edina, Missouri, a son, Brandon Lee Holman and Brie Kite of Hurdland, Missouri, two step sons, Jeremy and Karie Jo Holman of Edina, Missouri and their children Jace, James and Joellyn, and Joseph and Krista Holman of Edina, Missouri, and their children Jazzlyn, Jericka and Jaron, and a step daughter, Melissa and Daryl Doty of Malcom, Iowa and their children Madelynn, Jack and Molly; a sister-in-law, Tammy Sharp of Kirksville, Missouri; and her aunts and uncles, Gerald and Rebecca Sharp of Edina, Missouri and Lawrence and Roberta Ward of Alta, Illinois. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, several cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Cecilia Sharp; a sister, Brenda Kay Burkhardt and a brother, Paul Dean "JD" Sharp; and a grandson, Chase Holman; and her beloved dog "Bear".
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edina, Missouri.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Doss Funeral Home in Edina, Missouri. A Prayer Service will be at 4:00 p.m. Friday.
Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Edina, Missouri.
An expression of sympathy in memory of Frannie Holman may be left to the Knox County Cancer Fund. A memorial may be left at or mailed to the Doss Funeral Home 208 N. 4th Street, Edina, Missouri 63537.
