Francetta (Hoerrmann) Trainer-Clark, 82, resident of Escondido, California, died peacefully with family at her side, on November 15, 2019, following a brave battle with dementia.
Francetta was born in 1937 in Novinger, Missouri, the eldest of four daughters born to John and Pauline (Swisher) Hoerrmann. She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter-in-law, BryAnn, and her sister, Paula. Her youngest sisters, twins Sandra and Linda, survive.
She was united in marriage to Earl Dean Trainer in 1957 until his death in 2001. Dean and Francetta are survived by son, Jeff Trainer, of Kansas City, Missouri, and daughter, Susan (Jerry) Wilson, of Valley Center, California. Francetta is also survived by five grandsons, Caleb (Alysa) Wilson of Valley Center, Levi (Sherri) Wilson of Patterson, New York, Jon (Kendra) Trainer of Kansas City, Ethan Trainer of Kansas City, and Elijah Trainer of Kansas City. She is also survived by five delightful great-grandchildren and many more relatives. Following her first husband's death, Francetta remarried, being united in marriage to Stephen Carter Clark in 2003 until his death in 2010.
Francetta grew up on her parent's rural Novinger farm and attended Public Schools around Novinger. As a young student, along with her next-younger sister, she rode a horse to a one-room rural schoolhouse. She grew up working vigorously on the family farm and kept very busy throughout her childhood with many activities at home and in school and through 4-H, activities which varied from milking cows, to sewing her clothing, to caring for her younger sisters, and to becoming an excellent cook. Upon graduation from Novinger High School, she attended and graduated Northeast Missouri State Teacher's College, currently known as Truman State University, in Kirksville, Missouri. She met and married Dean while they were both college students.
From an early age, Francetta also diligently studied music, becoming a talented and highly accomplished musician, singing as well as playing multiple instruments, especially piano. She taught music, both privately and as a Public School music teacher for many years, and is remembered fondly by many of her students. She also worked at many demanding office positions, including as a legal secretary, for many years.
She was ever an industrious worker, becoming highly accomplished in every activity she pursued, whether involving secular employment or her many other interests and hobbies. But she was just as content and successful when working in her gardens at her Missouri Century Farm, or feeding her wild birds, or riding her horses, or canning wild rose hip preserves, or hunting and preparing wild Morel mushrooms for her family to enjoy. Francetta enjoyed all creation and had a strong zest for life.
Decades ago, Francetta and Dean studied the Bible with Jehovah's Witnesses. Recognizing the Truth of God's Word, they soon became dedicated and baptized Jehovah's Witnesses. It was the center of their lives from that point forward and it was a great joy to them when their children, and later their grandchildren, also became active Jehovah's Witnesses. It was also a great joy to Francetta and her second husband, Steve, when he also became an active Kingdom Proclaimer.
Throughout their marriage, Francetta and Dean lived in many different locations; but they returned to Missouri in the early 1990s to be near their respective aging parents. Upon being twice-widowed and struggling with declining health, several years ago Francetta relocated to be near her daughter.
A memorial of Francetta's life will be held at 4 pm on December 1, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 29028 Miller Road in Valley Center, California. All who knew and loved Francetta are invited to attend. Francetta desired to be cremated and, by her request, will be interred in Novinger at a later date. In lieu of flowers, an expression of sympathy in her memory might be made to or a Hospice of your choice.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Nov. 25, 2019