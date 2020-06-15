Francis Fowler

Francis Edward Fowler, 85, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.



He was born January 18, 1935 in Greentop, Missouri the son of Marion and Bessie (Brenzier) Fowler.



On July 18, 1955, Francis was united in marriage to Marietta Ferris at Fort Riley, Kansas and to that union two sons were born, Ronald and Robert.



Francis was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marietta on June 16, 2019, five sisters, and one brother.



He is survived by two sons, Ronald Fowler and wife Barb of Greentop, MO, and Robert Fowler and wife Susan of Moberly, MO; eight grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren (with another due to arrive in August, as well as a great-great grandchild due to arrive in July).



Francis enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved playing cards and working outside.



It was his wish to be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.



