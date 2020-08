Freddie Maxwell age 73, Bates City formerly of Marceline, died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his home.



Funeral services will be at 12 Noon on August 26, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses and sent to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



