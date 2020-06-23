Gail Anita Clarkson, age 82 of Macon, Missouri, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Loch Haven Nursing Home in Macon, Missouri.



Born May 25, 1938 in Eureka, Illinois, the daughter of Glen E. and Mary Grace (Dyar) Mansfield. On March 24, 1956 in La Plata, Missouri she was united in marriage to Ivan E. Clarkson who survives.



Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Holly Clarkson of Springfield, Missouri and Douglas and Paula Clarkson of La Plata, Missouri; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cathy and Rick Lewis of La Grange, Missouri, Linda and Gary Jepson of Green Castle, Missouri, and Janice Clarkson of Columbia, South Carolina; one brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Lois Mansfield of Macon, Missouri; 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter.



She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Karen Lovingier.



Gail lived most all of her life in the La Plata community. She was a 1956 graduate of La Plata High School and member of the La Plata Baptist Church. Gail was one of the founding members of the Missouri Food Bank in northeast Missouri. She enjoyed parenting foster children; driving the Oats bus; helping with Vacation Bible School; and being a project leader with the Oklahoma Indians 4-H Club. Gail loved to travel and spending time with her family.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the La Plata Baptist Church in La Plata, Missouri. Inurnment will be in the La Plata Cemetery.



Visitation will be one hour prior to the services starting at 10:00 a.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers memorials in memory of Gail Anita Clarkson may be made to La Plata Christian Ministries or to La Plata Baptist Church. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.



