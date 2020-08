Garnet N. (Johnson) Minor, age 88 of Marceline, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center.



Funeral services will be at 2 PM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline with visitation starting at 1 PM Wednesday. Private burial will follow in the Mendon Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pestka Cancer Fund or Hospice Compassus and mailed to 1720 N Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



