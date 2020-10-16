Gary Gene Lindquist, 79, of Greentop, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the University Missouri Medical Center in Columbia.



The son of the late Philip Irvin and Vergie Elizabeth (Swanson) Lindquist, he was born July 9, 1941 in Greentop, Missouri. In October of 1980 in Kirksville, Missouri, Gary was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Beth" Losey.



Gary is survived by his wife Beth of forty years; one son, Philip (Donna) Lindquist of Tucson, AZ; one daughter, Lisa (Kenny) Lambert of Kirksville, MO; one step-son, Rodney (Krista) Cooper of Greentop, MO; one step-daughter, Angela (Jimmy) Webber of Sandwich, IL; one brother, Jim (Donna) Lindquist of Greentop, MO; one half-sister, Ada (Jason) Tharp of Hallsville, MO; eight grandchildren, Nicole Peyton, Kelsey Peyton, Quincy Lindquist, Haley (Lucas) McElhinney, Maggie Holder, Isaac Sampson, Jace Cooper and Wade Cooper, as well as three great-grandchildren, Drake Macomber, Brantlee McElhinney, and Brinklee McElhinney.



Gary was a graduate from Greentop High School with the Class of 1959. For a number of years he managed Empire Gas Co. in Queen City, Mo. From there he went to manage Koch Asphalt Plant in Moberly, Mo. His true passion was taking care of his farm, cows, and John Deere tractors. He enjoyed his retirement by sitting on the front porch with Beth and his trusty dog Kate while drinking a good cup of coffee. Gary had a great love for his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



It was Gary's wish to be cremated and graveside services will take place at a later date at Greentop Memorial Park Cemetery in Greentop.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Schuyler County Cancer Relief Fund or Greentop Memorial Park Cemetery.



Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville, MO.



