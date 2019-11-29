|
|
Mr. Gary Eugene Page, age 78, of Patterson, passed away Tuesday afternoon (11/26/19) at his residence following an extended illness.
Born May 28, 1941 in Brashear, Missouri, he was the only son of the late Elmer C. Page, Jr. and Gladys June Walters Page. He was retired as a Chief Petty Officer with the U.S. Navy and had lived in many places during his career before moving to Patterson in 1978. He had attended Patterson Baptist Church and was a member of the .
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Thornton Page; and a sister, Joanne Lang.
Survivors include his daughter, Valerey Page of Patterson; 3 sons, Kent Page of Patterson, Keith Page of Ohio, Kyle Page of Colorado; 7 grandchildren, Jessica Elaine Mobley (James), Patrick Page, Jr., and Hannah Elizabeth Page, all of Waycross, Kayla Grace Johnson of Jacksonville, FL, Heather Danielle Allen (Troy) of Alamogordo, NM, Keith Konor Page (Baylee) of Carlsbad, NM, and Kelly Marie Douberly of Hoboken; 5 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Zelda Elmore and Dorothy Miller, both of Kirksville, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
A funeral service will take place Saturday afternoon (11/30/19) at 2 PM in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Offerman Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.
