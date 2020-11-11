Gary Charles Truitt, 71, formerly of Kirksville, passed away at Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. He was born in Kirksville, Missouri on October 3, 1949 to Charles and Dona Jean White Truitt. He was a 1967 graduate of Kirksville Senior High, and a 1971 graduate of Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, now Truman State University. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Kirksville. He had recently moved to Bloomfield, Iowa to be near family.
Gary was retired as a civilian employee of the United States Army, having served as an Aviation Supply command specialist, with an emphasis in Blackhawk Helicopter procurement and supply. He lived in St. Louis, Missouri and Huntsville, Alabama in his career. Having retired after 26 years in 2005, he returned to Kirksville to live. He was an avid and loyal fan of the University of Missouri football program having attended games with his father and grandfather for over 20 years. It was a source of pride for the Truitt men to have followed the Tigers from their seats on the 49 yard line, 20 rows up.
He is survived by his sister, Marilyn (Bruce) Piper of Bloomfield, Iowa and aunts Jeanne Truitt Coy of Odessa, Missouri and Annabelle White of Hannibal, Missouri. He is also survived by nieces Katie (Brian) Ward of Waukee, Iowa, Laura (Ryan) Verkamp of Ashland, Missouri, Betsy (Andrew) McMurray of West Des Moines, Iowa, and nephew Eric Piper of Bloomfield, Iowa. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews Jonathan and Caroline Ward; Piper, Davis and Rhett Verkamp; Ben Piper and Harrison and Thomas McMurray.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandparents Frank and Minnie Truitt of Kirksville, and Allen and Freda White of Greentop, Missouri.
The family would like to recognize and thank Jim Crnic for his loyal and steadfast friendship and service during Gary's final years in Kirksville.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed in his name to the Salvation Army of Kirksville and sent to the funeral home.
Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com
