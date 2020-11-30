Gary Dean "Blab" White, 74, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Macon Health Care Center in Macon, Missouri.



The son of Ora Fredrick and Faye (Waddle) White, he was born August 3, 1946 in Washington, Iowa.



Blab was preceded in death by his parents, step father, Russell Elmore, and a step brother, Roger Elmore.



Surviving Blab are one niece, Donna "Sissy" Carroll of Waianae, Hawaii; one nephew, Robert A.K. White of Las Vegas, NV, step sister, Sherril Hurd of Tampa, FL, and a half sister-in-law, Zelda Elmore of Kirksville, MO.



Blab was a graduate from Kirksville High School. He was an iron worker for a number of years and last owned and operated Gary's Car Care.



Public visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville.



Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville, Missouri.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Park Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



