George Harold Barlow, 60, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.



The son of the late Grover Harold and Bertha Belle (Lutz) Barlow, he was born March 3, 1960 in Kirksville, Missouri. On September 12, 1992, George was united in marriage to Deborah Sue Wannepain.



George is survived by his wife Debbie of the home; one son, Kaleb Barlow of Kirksville, MO; two daughters and a son-in-law, Brenda and Anthony Speaks of Kirksville, MO, and Jessica Meyers of Brashear, MO; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Roberta Barlow of Kirksville, MO, Julie and Floyd Owings of Kansas City, MO, and Laura Hines also of Kansas City, MO; six grandchildren, Logan Wannepain, Joseph Berg, and Kiley Speaks all of Kirksville, MO, and Izabella Meyers, Adalyn Meyers, and Jackson Meyers all of Brashear, MO, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.



George was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Katie Barlow.



George received his education in the Kirksville public schools. He worked in electronics his entire life, beginning in Silicon Valley, CA. George returned to Kirksville, Missouri, and worked for Radio Shack before going to work for Pro-Tech. He later owned an electronic business out of his home before opening Rylon Electronics that he operated until the time of his death for twenty-six years.



George was a great photographer, loved electronics, music and working on synthesizers. He had a deep loved for his family and loved time spent with his grandchildren.



He was a member of the Kirksville Arts Association and of the Truman State University Alumni Association.



George has been cremated and a Memorial Service to honor his life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020 at The Crossing in Kirksville.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kirksville Arts Association or to his wife Debbie Barlow and may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.



