DR. GEORGE BERNARD GRIM, I
George Bernard Grim, I, M.D., son of Dr. George Edward Grim, I and Jessie Elouise "Lois" Michael Grim, was born August 26, 1936, in Kirksville, Missouri. He departed this life Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Lebanon South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Lebanon, Missouri, at the age of eighty-three years, six months, and five days.
On July 4, 2005, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, he was united in marriage to Sue Evelyn Thomes Martin, and they shared the last fourteen years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Ezra Clarence Grim, M.D. and Dorothea Grim; a son, John Arthur Grim; and a brother, Edward Michael Grim, M.D. and his wife, Kathleen.
George is survived by his wife, Sue, of the home; a daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Gerber, D.C., and her husband, John Gerber, D.C., of Las Vegas, Nevada; three sons, George Edward "Ed" Grim, II, and Galen Michael Grim, both of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ron L. Martin, and his wife, Lorie, of Camdenton, Missouri; his grandchildren, Samantha Grim, Michael Bradley Grim, George Bernard "Ben" Grim, II, Bradley Grim, Colter Martin, Solara Martin, and Ghunner Martin; two brothers, John Robert Grim, and his wife, Helen, and their family of Doniphan, Missouri, and David Phillip Grim, and his wife, Shawna, and their family of St. Mary's, Pennsylvania; several nieces and nephews; a number of cousins and a host of friends.
He was born and raised in the Kirksville community and graduated from Kirksville High School in the Class of 1954. He then did his pre-med studies at Truman State University in Kirksville, and received his Medical Degree from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He then did a one year internship in Kansas City, Missouri hospitals. He served his country faithfully in the United States Air Force from 1963 until 1965, and was stationed in Tucson, Arizona. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
Dr. Grim practiced Ophthalmology in Warrensburg, Missouri and was skilled in specialty surgery. He spent fifteen and one half years as an emergency room doctor in Phoenix, Arizona, retiring in 1991. After he and Sue were married, they made their home in Atlanta, Missouri for nine years before moving to Lebanon, Missouri in 2014.
George was a member of the Lebanon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Graveside service and burial with Full Military Honors will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Missouri Veterans Cemetery near Waynesville, MO with Rev. Paul Posey officiating and under direction of Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon, MO. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to may be made through Holman-Howe Funeral Home, P. O. Box 28, Lebanon, MO 65536.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 3, 2020