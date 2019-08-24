Home

Norman Funeral Home
402 W Washington
Lancaster, MO 63548
(660) 457-3137
George Groseclose

George Groseclose Obituary
George Samuel Groseclose

November 12, 1959 – August 23, 2019

George Samuel Groseclose, 59 of rural Lancaster, Missouri passed away in Queen City, Missouri on August 23, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri Visitation will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 one hour prior to the funeral services from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 24, 2019
