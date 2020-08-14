1/1
George Hiatt
George V. "Buck" Hiatt, 95, formerly of Novinger, MO, passed away on July 30, 2020 at EW Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia.

Buck was born September 1, 1924 in Monte Vista, CO to George Elven and Lottie Lela "Yarbrough" Hiatt. He lived in the Bootjack area of Novinger, MO; Las Vegas, NV; Alamosa, CO and Oakland, CA. Known as "Georgie" at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center where he had resided for the last 14 months he quickly became a favorite among the staff and promptly gave them all new names.

Buck was united in marriage to Cena L. Pope on January 20, 1943 in Taos, NM.

He worked in a variety of fields. As a teen, he shoveled coal on a steam engine train in Colorado. Later, he was the owner/operator of The Penny Arcade, Pla-Mor Billiards and Buck's Amusement Co. He was also the director of housekeeping at Kirksville Osteopathic Hospital (KOH) and worked in weatherization at Community Action Agency. Buck was not just the owner of a pool hall, he was an accomplished player as well. He played an exhibition match against 15 time World Champion Willie Mosconi and placed 2nd in the Missouri State Billiards Tournament, which earned him an invitation to the World Billiards Tournament in Johnson City, IL. Buck was also an avid golfer.

He is survived by three sons, George (Sharron), Terry (Debbie) and Brian (Wendy), as well as 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.

Buck was preceded in death by his wife, Cena on July 5, 1993. Also preceding him in death are his parents, three sisters, Lola Motteshed, Geraldine Shafer, Dorothy Ledbetter and one brother, Harold "Bill" Hiatt.

A graveside memorial service will take place at Pinkerton Cemetery in the Novinger area, on Saturday September 5 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pinkerton Cemetery Association in care of Lila Farr, PO Box 811, Kirksville, MO 63501.

The family requests that those who attend the memorial wear a mask/facial covering and observe social distancing.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Aug. 14, 2020.
