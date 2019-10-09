Home

Travis Funeral Chapel
125 S Church St
La Plata, MO 63549
(660) 332-7145
George William "Bill" Loe

George William "Bill" Loe Obituary
George William "Bill" Loe, age 83 of La Plata, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the La Plata Nursing Home.

Born May 16, 1936 in Green Castle, Missouri, the son of George T. and Freda O. (Lewis) Loe. On August 4, 1957 in La Plata he was united in marriage to Peggy Hagar who survives.

Also surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Kimra Loe of Lenexa, Kansas; two granddaughters, Ashley (B.J.) Clelland and Whitney (Matt) Smith; three great grandchildren, Kayden Clelland, Landry and Elliott Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

His parents; three daughters, Melinda Loe, Brenda Bergland, and Jodie Loe; and one brother, Gene Lewis preceded him in death.

Bill was a 1954 graduate of Novinger High School. He moved to La Plata in 1956 where he later started Loe's Used Cars, which he operated for more than 50 years. He loved to travel looking for a good deal.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in La Plata. Burial will be in La Plata Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 11, 2019 with the family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Travis Funeral Chapel in La Plata.

Memorials in memory of Bill Loe may be made to La Plata Nursing Home. They may be sent to or left at Travis Funeral Chapel, 125 S. Church St., La Plata, MO 63549.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Oct. 9, 2019
