|
|
Gerald Dee Davis, age 81 passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. He was born December 13, 1938, in Knox County, MO, the son of Dewey W. and Gertrude (Babe) Jeffries Davis. He was united in marriage to Selma Ray on March 15, 1964, in Kirksville, MO.
Gerald graduated from Novelty High School in 1957. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1958 thru 1962 and was Airman 1st Class. He was an aircraft mechanic and was in twelve countries while in the Air Force. After the Air Force he worked for Electric Wheel in Quincy, IL, as a welder. Gerald then returned to the farm where he was born and farmed until 2000 and retired. He and his wife spent five to six months in the winter in Edinburg, TX before going to New River, AZ, for the winter in 2012. They traveled a lot during their married life. Earlier in life he enjoyed hunting and later in life enjoyed playing golf. Gerald was a member of the Edina Masonic Lodge # 291 in Edina, the American Legion in Novelty, DAV and Veteran Administration. Gerald was also a member of the Plevna Christian Church.
Gerald is survived by his wife Selma Davis, a daughter Michelle Davis of Locust Hill, a sister Linda Wingfield of Colorado and nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Sue Davis.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Reverend Reese Blaine will officiate the services. There will be no visitation.
Casket bearers will be Greg Hays, Curtis Hays, Scott Hays, Doug Hays, Jason Reuterdahl and Ben Bradley. Honorary bearers will be Jim Bob Gonnerman, Jeff Smith, Jon Reuterdahl and Jay Reuterdahl.
Memorials are suggested to the Locust Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Mar. 30, 2020