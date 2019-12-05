|
Gerald Leo "Gary" Easley, 66, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home.
The son of Roy Leo Easley and Barbara Ellen Rouse, he was born October 18, 1953 in Kirksville, Missouri.
Gary is survived by his mother Barbara Rouse of Kirksville, MO; six sons, Jerid (Karla) Sayre, and Chad (Jennifer) Easley all of Kirksville, MO, Jordan (Stephanie) Easley of Kansas City, MO, Jacob Mountain of Kirksville, MO, Chance (Sarah) Easley of South Dakota, and C.J. Easley of Kirksville, MO; three daughters, Chrystal Easley of St. Louis, MO, and Courtney Easley and Colette Easley both of Kirksville, MO; one brother, David (Joyce) Easley of Florida; and five grandchildren, Keenan Easley, Kylan Easley, Kenzie Easley, Chadric (Heather) Sayre and Matthew Sayre.
He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Eugene Easley; one son, David "Okie" Easley, and one great-grandchild, Opal Kathryn Sayre.
Gary has been cremated and a memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2000 E. Normal in Kirksville.
Arrangements were taken care of by Travis-Noe Funeral Home of Kirksville.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Dec. 5, 2019