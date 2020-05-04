|
Geraldine (Sparks) Mikel, 88, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home under the care of Hospice.
Born August 20, 1931 in Kirksville, Missouri, Geraldine was the daughter of the late Wiley Emrerson and Grace Bell (Richmond) Sparks. On July 30, 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma, Geraldine was united in marriage to Ron Mikel.
Geraldine is survived by her husband Ron of fifty years this coming July; two daughters Sharon Bunch and Carolyn (Jon) Schwartz both of Kirksville, MO; three grandchildren, Robin VanWye, Jerry Lee Bunch, and Kelli Henry, as well as nine great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Bessie (Clarence) Reno, Loretta Wright; one brother, Jock Sparks and one granddaughter, Teri Sue Bunch.
Geraldine received her education in the Kirksville public schools. She was employed a number of years for McGraw Edison.
Geraldine was very devoted to her family, enjoyed traveling, and loved time spent with her grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Maple Hills Cemetery in Kirksville, with Pastor Virgil Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Missouri, and may be mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on May 4, 2020