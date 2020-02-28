|
|
|
Gilbert Lee Hogenson greeted the Lord on February 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Gilbert, a lifelong resident of Kirksville, was married to Olga Marie (Bobbi Biondi) Hogenson for 67 years.
Gilbert was predeceased by his parents J.L. and Daisy Hogenson as well as his brother Robert Hogenson.
He is survived by his daughters Barbara Hogenson (Jeffrey Couchman) and Susan Hogenson Grissom (Dan Grissom), both of whom remember well his devotion and willingness to encourage their interests in bicycling, selling firecrackers and traveling. He was very proud of his grandchildren Allison Grissom Ferguson (Tom Ferguson), Emily Grissom Katz (Austin Katz) and Ella Couchman, and particularly delighted by his great-grandson Samuel Ferguson. He loved his siblings Donald Hogenson (Betty Howes) and Kathy Hogenson Young and their families. A loving uncle to his various nieces and nephews (Pamela, Paula, Jan, Lynn, Stevie, Chris and Mike), a friend to many and all, he will be greatly missed. His pool partners in Mission, Texas, and in Kirksville will treasure him for his love of the game.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Feb. 28, 2020