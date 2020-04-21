|
Gilbert E. Speichinger, age 83 of Mendon, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Life Care Center of Brookfield.
Due to current CDC guidelines all services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in rural Mendon, burial with Military Honors in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Private family viewing will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery Association and can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 21, 2020