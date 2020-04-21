Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delaney Funeral Home - Marceline
1720 N. Missouri Ave.
Marceline, MO 64658
660-376-2040
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
St. Joseph Catholic Church
rural Mendon, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gilbert Speichinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gilbert Speichinger


1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Gilbert Speichinger Obituary
Gilbert E. Speichinger, age 83 of Mendon, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Life Care Center of Brookfield.

Due to current CDC guidelines all services will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in rural Mendon, burial with Military Honors in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Private family viewing will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery Association and can be mailed to Delaney Funeral Home, 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gilbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -