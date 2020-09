Gladys Hazel (White) Stanley, age 101, and born July 19, 1919, in Marceline, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at The Baptist Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.



Funeral services will be held at 1 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Rothville Baptist Church with burial in the Rothville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Rothville Cemetery and mailed to Delaney Funeral Home 1720 N Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658.



