Glenda Eastwood-Hays
Glenda Carol Eastwood-Hays, 68, of Herculaneum, Missouri, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020 in Scenic Nursing Home, Herculaneum, Missouri. She was born February 19, 1952 in Mexico, Missouri, to the late Bennie Eastwood and Maxine (Sampson) Eastwood.

Glenda worked as a bookkeeper for Kirksville Concrete for 30 years until her retirement. When she moved to Festus she worked at McDonalds and had made many wonderful friends. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking, dancing, doing arts and crafts, quilting but most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son Christopher Eastwood, her daughter in law Hiroko Eastwood, and her grandson Robert Eastwood of Crystal City, Missouri, her brother Donald Eastwood and his wife Valarie Eastwood of Pevely, Missouri, and her brother Gerald Eastwood and his wife Dorothy Eastwood of Laddonia, Missouri, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Benny L. Hays, her father, Bennie Eastwood, her mother, Maxine (Sampson) Eastwood, her brother, Robert Eastwood, and her sister, Betty Maxwell.

Memorial Gathering will be held at Mahn Twin City Chapel, Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Union Temple Church Cemetery, Kirksville, Missouri on June 27, 2020.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home Twin City Chapel of Festus, Missouri.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mahn Twin City Chapel
515 Collins Dr
Festus, MO 63028
(636) 937-4444
