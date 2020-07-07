1/1
Gregory VanHoutan
Gregory K. VanHoutan

Gregory K. VanHoutan, 46 of Unionville, MO passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Unionville, MO.

The son of Veryl and Mary (Charboneau) VanHoutan, he was born July 12, 1973 in Bethany, MO. In September of 2002 he married Jodi Dupree VanHoutan.

Greg is survived by his wife, Jodi; his parents, Veryl and Mary VanHoutan of Kirksville, MO; four children, Aaron VanHoutan of Jacksonville, NC, Zach Houf of Unionville, MO, Cody (Brianna) VanHoutan of Unionville, MO, and Hunter VanHoutan of Unionville, MO; two grandchildren, Lydia "Stink butt" VanHoutan and Draven VanHoutan; two sisters, Kimberly (Ryan) Ray of Unionville, MO and Karen VanHoutan of Kirksville, MO; one nephew, Colton; three nieces, Raylene "Grumpy" Ray, Alyssa "George" Ray, Vanessa "Margaret" Ray, and Annlee "Brat" Simpson; and his best friends, Jason and Linda Loughead and Rob and Vickie Grimes.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.D. and Shirley VanHoutan and Barlow and Jesse Charboneau; one son, Austin VanHoutan; and his mother-in-law, Brenda Houf.

Greg move to Unionville at an early age and attended Unionville High School, graduating in 1992. He worked as a truck driver all his career. He lastly was a Transport Truck Driver for HyVee.

He was a member of Hartford Baptist Church, the Unionville Saddle Club and Teamsters Union Local 238. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the garage and loved the lake. He loved his family, kids and his dog, Sadie.

A memorial service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hartford Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Hartford Baptist Church.

Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.

Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jul. 7, 2020.
