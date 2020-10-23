H. Dean Pollard, age 90 of Rothville, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at his home.



Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline with visitation starting at 10 AM. Burial will be in Parklawn Cemetery in Brookfield. Memorials may be made to Marceline Nutrition Center and mailed to 1720 N. Missouri Ave., Marceline, MO 64658. The family requests that all who attend practice social distancing and wear masks.



