|
|
Harold K. Casper, 91, of Kirksville, Missouri, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Northeast Regional Medical Center. A viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 5:00 p.m., at the Travis-Noe Funeral Home in Kirksville (1008 W. Potter Avenue) on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The funeral service will be held 10:00 am at Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Kirksville (716 East Washington) on Monday, January 20, 2020. Monsignor David Cox will officiate. The burial, with full military honors, will follow at Mary Immaculate Cemetery in Kirksville (East Normal St. & Jamison St.).
Harold was born on June 14, 1928 to Charlotte Lewandowski and Bruno Casper.
Harold had one brother Eric Casper and wife Mary Bauer Casper who preceded him in death. His three nieces: Nancy Casper, Linda Kilbarger and Janet Holabeck and families all live in Illinois.
He was raised and schooled in Chicago, graduating from Waller High School. In 1950, he was drafted into the Army, serving in Korea. Sergeant Harold Casper was honorably discharged September 12, 1952. Upon returning from service he worked as an auto mechanic.
On March 7, 1951, Harold was united in marriage to Ann Gabrys Casper. He will be greatly missed by his wife Ann; his son, Thomas Casper; his daughter, Carol Casper Baiotto and her husband, Kevin Baiotto (deceased). Harold leaves a long legacy including four grandchildren: Tracy and husband Hans Flinch of Jackson, Wyoming, Bert and wife Stephanie Baiotto of Denver, Colorado, Andrea and husband Jeremy Dorris of San Diego, California, and Leah and husband Jered Bell of Kirksville. Harold has six great grandchildren: Jurnie Dorris, Peyton Dorris, William Baiotto, Giana Baiotto, Hans Otto Flinch and Estell Flinch.
Upon returning home from service Harold and Ann settled in Chicago in 1952. They moved to Rolling Meadows, Illinois, in 1955 and lived there for 30 years, where he raised his family. Harold enjoyed his new in-laws, including ten sisters-in-law, seven brothers-in-law and so many wonderful nieces and nephews. He loved fishing, boating and teaching his children, friends and relatives the art of water skiing. After retiring, they moved to Kirksville to enjoy their grandchildren.
Harold will be missed, loved and remembered for those days of long ago and those of yesterday when his helping hand was always filled with love and kindness. We will always thank God for giving us such a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, relative and friend.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to . Memorials may be left at or mailed to Travis-Noe Funeral Home, P.O. Box 306, Kirksville, MO 63501.
Published in Kirksville Daily Express on Jan. 16, 2020